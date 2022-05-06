Raymond James Reiterates “C$48.50” Price Target for Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Raymond James set a C$48.50 price target on Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

CPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.59.

TSE:CPX opened at C$44.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.56. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$36.65 and a 1-year high of C$45.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$672.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total transaction of C$521,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,005,001.69.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

