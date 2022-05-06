Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Rayonier stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.81. 18,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,539. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Rayonier news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 891,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,999,000 after buying an additional 191,664 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 372,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after buying an additional 34,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,151,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rayonier by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

