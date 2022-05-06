RCI Hospitality (RICK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect RCI Hospitality to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $61.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RCI Hospitality to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $62.43. The company had a trading volume of 74,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,223. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $94.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RICK. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

About RCI Hospitality (Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

