Realio Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $69,340.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (RIO) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Realio Network has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $69,340.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.15 or 0.00206096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.51 or 0.00221002 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.03 or 0.00483719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00039654 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72,181.38 or 2.00625923 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

