Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income updated its FY22 guidance to $3.88-4.05 EPS.

O stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,566,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,625. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.42.

The company also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

