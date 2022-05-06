Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DHT (DHT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DHT (NYSE: DHT) recently:

4/27/2022 – DHT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

4/27/2022 – DHT is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – DHT was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/18/2022 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/11/2022 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/4/2022 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2022 – DHT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/15/2022 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

NYSE:DHT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,246,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.88 and a beta of -0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. DHT’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DHT by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,522,000 after buying an additional 151,376 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DHT by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after buying an additional 997,874 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in DHT by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,744,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after buying an additional 178,528 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in DHT by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 1,660,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DHT by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,899,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after buying an additional 326,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

