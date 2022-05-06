Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 5,900 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($73.70) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a GBX 9,100 ($113.68) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($66.21) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($96.19) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($106.18) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,100 ($88.69).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($72.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($100.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

