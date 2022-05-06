RED Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (RED)

RED (RED) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $472,306.81 and $24,057.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RED has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.62 or 0.00266141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00014977 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002955 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001027 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000101 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.