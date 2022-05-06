Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Redbox Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redbox Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 9.57.

Redbox Entertainment stock traded up 0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 6.30. 93,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,960,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6.46. Redbox Entertainment has a one year low of 1.61 and a one year high of 27.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDBX. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $138,000.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

