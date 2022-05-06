Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Up 5.6% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) were up 5.6% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $11.96 and last traded at $11.96. Approximately 58,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,196,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDFN. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens downgraded shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $645,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,355. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 5.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Redfin by 132.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 49.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Redfin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Redfin by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72.

About Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

