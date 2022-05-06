Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.25. Redwood Trust reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. 52,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,904. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

