REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

