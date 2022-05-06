Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

NYSE:RM opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $472.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.33. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $67.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Regional Management by 132.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regional Management by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Regional Management by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Regional Management by 482.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regional Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

