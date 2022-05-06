Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

RGA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.10.

Shares of RGA traded up $8.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,276. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $131.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $1.02. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

