Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Gap Up to $22.40

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.40, but opened at $23.30. Relmada Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 1,169 shares changing hands.

RLMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $635.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,172.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 147,653 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 472,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

