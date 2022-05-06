ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ RNW opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90. ReNew Energy Global has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

