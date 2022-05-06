Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for LegalZoom.com (LZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ: LZ) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2022 – LegalZoom.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

4/20/2022 – LegalZoom.com was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

3/24/2022 – LegalZoom.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – LegalZoom.com had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – LegalZoom.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – LegalZoom.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – LegalZoom.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – LegalZoom.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $35.00 to $31.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

LZ traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. 37,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,196. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $296,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $221,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $927,946.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

