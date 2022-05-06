Research Analysts Set Expectations for MGM Resorts International’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

MGM opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock valued at $203,076,165. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

