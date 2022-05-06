Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) PT Raised to $17.50 at TD Securities

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RFP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Resolute Forest Products stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. 17,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,629. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $104,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne Blanchet purchased 13,300 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $199,633.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

