Retirement Group LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 175.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $67.61. 15,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

