Retirement Group LLC Has $305,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 194.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,789,000 after acquiring an additional 55,040 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,888 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 87,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 98.6% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $114.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,895. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $115.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.31.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.