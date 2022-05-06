Retirement Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626,627 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 71,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,613,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,560,000.

DGRO stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,275. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.42. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $48.93 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

