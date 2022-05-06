Retirement Group LLC Purchases 577 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 103.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.32. 15,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,372. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $58.17.

