Retirement Group LLC Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.8% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.20.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.31 on Friday, hitting $212.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,634. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.95 and a 200-day moving average of $209.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

