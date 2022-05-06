Retirement Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total value of $21,541,375.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,597.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $9.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $864.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,067,956. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $895.26 billion, a PE ratio of 118.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $947.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $987.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

