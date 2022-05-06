Retirement Group LLC Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Retirement Group LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.1% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $39,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

NYSE:T traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,632,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,359,992. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

