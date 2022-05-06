Retirement Group LLC Sells 350 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Retirement Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,571 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.63.

