Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) SVP Brian Kenneth Roberts Purchases 21,052 Shares

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) SVP Brian Kenneth Roberts acquired 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,997.60. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,997.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RZLT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 67,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,039. The company has a current ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.27. Rezolute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Rezolute, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

RZLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Rezolute by 299.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Rezolute during the third quarter valued at $92,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rezolute by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rezolute (Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.