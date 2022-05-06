Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) SVP Brian Kenneth Roberts Purchases 21,052 Shares

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) SVP Brian Kenneth Roberts acquired 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,997.60. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,997.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
RZLT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 67,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,039. The company has a current ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.27. Rezolute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43.
Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Rezolute, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Rezolute by 299.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Rezolute during the third quarter valued at $92,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rezolute by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rezolute (Get Rating)
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
