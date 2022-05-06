RH (NYSE:RH) Cut to “Hold” at Gordon Haskett

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RH. Bank of America reduced their target price on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

Get RH alerts:

RH stock traded down $16.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.05. The stock had a trading volume of 49,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,986. RH has a 12 month low of $304.72 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $348.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 26.21 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.28, for a total value of $139,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $916,510.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,027,501.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,408 shares of company stock valued at $144,336,637 in the last 90 days. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.