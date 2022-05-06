Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Million

Analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) to post $3.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the lowest is $2.90 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,085.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $21.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $44.50 million, with estimates ranging from $40.20 million to $48.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,598.16% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,256,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,445,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,096,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,904,000 after purchasing an additional 191,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 46,370 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 705,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,174 shares during the period.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. 336,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,407. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.