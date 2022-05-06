Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. 611,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. Rimini Street has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $11.52.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $63,354.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,509 shares of company stock valued at $146,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 318.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Rimini Street (Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.