Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Liberum Capital

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,545.77.
Shares of RIO stock opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
