Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Liberum Capital

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,545.77.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,060,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

