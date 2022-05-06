Robert W. Baird Cuts InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $57.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.80.

INMD opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. InMode has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $99.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.12.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in InMode by 32.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 32,378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in InMode by 7.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,743 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in InMode in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the first quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in InMode by 103.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 25,701 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

