Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Purchases $199,280.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $199,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,247,531.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Jay Farner purchased 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Jay Farner purchased 22,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $199,808.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Jay Farner purchased 22,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $199,356.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Jay Farner purchased 22,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Jay Farner purchased 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Jay Farner purchased 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jay Farner acquired 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.34 per share, with a total value of $199,876.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Jay Farner acquired 21,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jay Farner acquired 20,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $199,056.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Jay Farner acquired 20,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $199,346.00.

RKT stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.58. 5,193,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,338,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $22.68.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

