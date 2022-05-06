Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.21

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 42393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

RKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,988,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,309,544.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 287,700 shares of company stock worth $2,739,464. Corporate insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 357,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 78,167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

