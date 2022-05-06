Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

RCKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,601,000 after purchasing an additional 812,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,902,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,894,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after buying an additional 234,850 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,957,000 after buying an additional 374,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,320,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 783,621 shares during the period.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.92. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

