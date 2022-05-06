Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ROK stock opened at $214.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.67. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $210.62 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.71.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

