Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
RMCF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. 107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.13.
In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $220,795.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (Get Rating)
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
