Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. Rollins also reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,375,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,697,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,174,000 after buying an additional 402,967 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,536,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,627,000 after buying an additional 41,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,430,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,219,000 after buying an additional 144,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,956,000 after buying an additional 2,541,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

