Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ROOT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ ROOT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 25,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,228. Root has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $434.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.37.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Root will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Root news, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 28,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $50,286.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 54.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

