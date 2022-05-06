Router Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $809,593.00 (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00006800 BTC on major exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $17.61 million and $809,593.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.46 or 0.00256743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00214732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.23 or 0.00472711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00039676 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,059.59 or 1.97322412 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,191,898 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

