Royal Bank of Canada Boosts ENI (NYSE:E) Price Target to €14.50

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from €14.00 ($14.74) to €14.50 ($15.26) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENI from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ENI from €18.50 ($19.47) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ENI from €14.70 ($15.47) to €14.90 ($15.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC raised ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ENI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.34.

ENI stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. ENI had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ENI will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ENI by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in ENI by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

