Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

DSGN stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 2.09.

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arsani William acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $474,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $10,782,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,463,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,438,000 after acquiring an additional 902,960 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 47.9% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,863,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 603,079 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 955,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 301,944 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

