Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Ball (NYSE:BLL) to Sector Perform

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $76.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.55. Ball has a 1-year low of $74.13 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.71.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ball news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ball by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,805,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ball by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ball by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

