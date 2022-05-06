Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Ball (NYSE:BLL) to Sector Perform

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
BLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.
Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $76.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.55. Ball has a 1-year low of $74.13 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.71.
In other Ball news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ball by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,805,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ball by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ball by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.
Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
