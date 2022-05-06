Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $322.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EL. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.45.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL stock opened at $241.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $227.49 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,780,000 after purchasing an additional 846,290 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.