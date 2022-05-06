Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $322.00

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EL. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.45.

Shares of EL stock opened at $241.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $227.49 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,780,000 after purchasing an additional 846,290 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.