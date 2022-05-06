Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€310.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($326.32) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($235.79) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($247.37) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($294.74) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($136.84) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($221.05) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €238.00 ($250.53).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €147.18 ($154.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a 1 year high of €245.45 ($258.37). The company’s fifty day moving average is €152.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €173.23.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

