Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.14. 468,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.23. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

