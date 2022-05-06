Rupee (RUP) Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Rupee has a market capitalization of $106,341.25 and approximately $60.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00020991 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000077 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00012980 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

