Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

RSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

