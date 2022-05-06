Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RUS. Standpoint Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 target price (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a C$36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.61.

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$33.34 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$29.38 and a 12-month high of C$37.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$32.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.84.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 2.7616366 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

